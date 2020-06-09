Football
Premier League

Lallana agrees short-term extension at Liverpool, will leave at end of season

Adam Lallana

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
7 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Adam Lallana has agreed a short-term contract extension at Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The deal will allow the England international to complete the entirety of the season with the Anfield club, but the 32-year-old will leave the European champions after the campaign.

"The midfielder will remain with the Reds until the end of July to see out the current campaign as a member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad," read a statement on the club’s website.

"Lallana will then bring his six-year spell at Anfield to a close at the conclusion of the season upon the expiry of his contract."

More to follow.

