Adam Lallana: 'I'll use my Liverpool experience to help Brighton youngsters'

Final, Innsbruck
Who is Snooker's GOAT?
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that finishing third from the position he took over the club is a massive achievement.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's 'individual and collective errors' in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflects on a 'very special night' for the club after they ended their Premier League-winning season with victory over Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly ready to sign a former Barcelona starlet who is now a surprise summer transfer option.
Real Madrid plan a huge summer sale to raise €180 million, that is according to a report in Marca.