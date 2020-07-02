Adams wondergoal earns Saints victory over wasteful Man City

Che Adams of Southampton is congratulated by team-mates James Ward-Prowse ans Danny Ings after he scores a goal to make it 1-0during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium on July 05, 2020 in Southampton,

St Mary's, Premier League - Southampton 1 (Adams 16') Manchester City 0

Che Adams scored his long-awaited first Premier League goal to earn Southampton a 1-0 victory over a Manchester City side who had 23 shots at St Mary’s but could not score.

After waiting almost a full season to get off the mark as a top flight player, Adams opened his Southampton account in style from 40 yards, looping the ball over a stranded City goalkeeper Ederson to give his side the lead in the 16th minute.

City laid siege on the Saints goal from then on in, but were denied time and again by Saints’ stopper Alex McCarthy, the woodwork when McCarthy was beaten, and some heroic Saints defending.

Somehow, the hosts held on to condemn Pep Guardiola to three successive away defeats in a row for the first time in his career to climb into 13th, with City’s advantage over Leicester in third now eight points

More details to follow

