Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil snapped sunbathing during Arsenal match

Arsenal players relaxing in the stands during their match against Southampton

Arsenal players have often been accused of taking things too easy in their lethargic Premier League campaign, and two stars haven't not helped that impression.

Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil were both photographed lounging with their feet up and holding umbrellas above their heads during the match at St Mary's Stadium.

While the umbrellas may have been sensible in the heat, fans found the images amusing and took the opportunity to note another example of Arsenal players seemingly taking it easy when on business.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal sunbathing (Twitter) Image credit: Eurosport

TV cameras picked up on Lacazette's entertaining pose then later Ozil too but fortunately for both, the visitors were leading 1-0 at the time to limit the potential PR damage.

Mesut Ozil at Southampton (Twitter) Image credit: Eurosport

Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead in the 20th minute of the match on the South Coast.

Arsenal lie 11th in the Premier League table with Mikel Arteta's men having lost their last two games since returning out of lockdown.

