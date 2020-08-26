Andy Murray urges Lionel Messi to prove himself in the Premier League

Geraint Thomas (Stage 17)
New Manchester City player Ferran Torres said he 'dreams to be the best player in the world' as the Spaniard signed with Pep Guardiola's team.
Sir Alex Ferguson received a VERY late call from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Premier League - the ex-Man Utd boss took it in good spirits!
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that finishing third from the position he took over the club is a massive achievement.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick spoke after beating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 and clinching the Champions League title on Sunday.
Barcelona are reportedly seriously panicking over Lionel Messi - so much so, they are moving quickly to try to sign Inter's Lautaro Martinez as a replacement.
Thomas Tuchel says that beating Bayern Munich for PSG will be 'very, very difficult' in the Champions League final.
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe believes that every team has weaknesses, even Bayern Munich, ahead of the Champions League final.
Lionel Messi is reportedly absolutely fuming about details from his private meeting with new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman getting leaked.
Julen Lopetegui says that 'the past is behind me' after Sevilla's Europa League triumph and his ill-fated spells as Spain and Real Madrid boss.