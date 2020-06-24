Anthony Martial delighted with 'first hat-trick in my career'

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Sheffield United at Old Trafford

Manchester United's hat-trick hero against Sheffield United, Anthony Martial, has spoken of his delight at scoring the first triple of his career.

Martial scored United's first Premier League hat-trick for seven years in the 3-0 home win as the Reds maintained their hopes of a top-four finish.

The French forward's maiden career treble was also the first by a United player in the league since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 after they won their record 20th league title.

Martial was chuffed after he took his league tally to 12 goals, surpassing his previous record of 11 amassed in the 2015-16 season.

"I’m happy because the team played very good today," he told Manchester United television.

I feel very good, it's the first hat-trick in my career. (Marcus Rashford) gave me one or two assists today, so the most important thing is to win. I tried to give him a chance to score, no competition, we just want to win.

Martial linked up to devastating effect with Rashford as United, playing at Old Trafford for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted the league in mid-March, dismantled the visitors.

The Frenchman scored two similar goals in the opening half, firing United into a seventh-minute lead when he reacted instinctively with his weaker left foot after good work by Rashford on the right.

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Sheffield United Image credit: Getty Images

Solskjaer was also delighted with Martial's emphatic return to form.

"I am very happy for Anthony," Solskjaer said. "We have worked with him getting in the box. The first goal, I think that's a vital goal with they way he turned and got himself into a position to score from Marcus' cross.

"He's getting into those positions more and more. He is in good form."

United stayed fifth in the standings on 49 points from 31 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea whose game in hand is a home clash with champions Manchester City on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Reuters

