Anthony Martial magic gives Manchester United win over bewildered Sheffield United

Premier League, Old Trafford - Manchester United 3 (Martial 7, 44, 74) Sheffield United 0

It’s been a long time coming, but Manchester United now look like something approximating to a football team.

A brilliant hat-trick from Anthony Martial crowned an attacking performance that play was far too much for Sheffield United, whose poor run continues – they now look out of the Champions League reckoning, while United closed the gap on Chelsea in fourth.

The Blades actually started well, but once United got going, the first goal was not long in coming, Marcus Rashford smashing across the face of goal for Anthony Martial to slide home impeccably. And just before half-time, Martial scored again, turning home from close range after an excellent drive and cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Much of the second half was played at walking pace, United dominating possession as Chris Wilder's team sat back. But every now and again United increased the pace, and on 74 minutes a lovely exchange between Bruno Fernandes, Martial and Rashford led to Martial scoring again. Very little happened thereafter - though United may have set a record as the first Premier League team to deploy five subs in one go - but it was already clear that these sides are going in opposite directions.

TALKING POINT - The third man

The third man. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are United's best players, and will always form two-thirds of their first-choice midfield, but who should play with them? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went with Nemanja Matic, who occupies a space, but does not have the legs to cover the width of the pitch nor the passing to break lines. Scott McTominay is better than him at the former, and Fred is better than him at the latter; either of those two would make United a better team.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Not just three goals but three very good goals including two centre-forward's goals. His top level has always been very good, but can he hit it more often, while raising his bottom level?

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 5, Matic 6, Pogba 7, Fernandes 7, Greenwood 6, Martial 9, Rashford 6. Subs: James 6, Ighalo 6, Pereira 6, Mata 6, McTominay 6.

Sheffield United: Moore 6, Basham 5, Jagielka 5, Robinson 5, Baldock 6, Lundstram 6, Norwood 6, Fleck 6, Stevens 5, Mousset 5, McGoldrick 5. Subs: McBurnie 5, Bege 5, Zivkovic 6.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Sheffield United (Martial) This is such a good goal in such an unusual way. Wan-Bissaka takes a throw into the path of Martial, and when the challenge comes in the ball bounces up. Rashford's anticipation is better than Basham's, and he knocks it by towards the line, then absolutely splatters a cross to see what happens, and Martial slides in at the near post and somehow manages to control a finish past Moore.



12’ WIDE! Norwood picks a pass out to Baldock, who has some space, and he cuts across the face of the box then whams a shot that hits ... Harry Maguire's head. so United counter at speed and Martial drives towards the box with Rashford alongside! He draws the keeper, but unwittingly through a bum touch, so Moore comes out and Martial squares cleverly for Rashford ... the ball's slightly behind him, and he somehow falls into a shot that bobbles wide of an empty net!



44’ GOAL! Manchester United 2-0 Sheffield United (Martial) United sustain an attack, knocking the ball around the box before Fernandes shapes to shoot and takes advantage of the various flinches to send the ball wide. Pogba then finds Wan-Bissaka, who does brilliantly to get by Stevens from behind; he then crosses low and hard, for Martial to use to the pace and flick towards the far corner, away from Moore. That's very nicely done.



49’ CLOSE! Baldock breaks down the right after an excellent reverse-pass from McGoldrick sets him away. The cross is fine one too, but McBurnie misses the ball entirely, allowing Wan-Bissaka to head behind. Eeesh.



61’ HIGH! Have a look! Pogba collects the ball outside the box and immediately nips it through some legs, then sways and sashays past two more men, inside the box! But he might've run out of position, but he could definitely have got a shot off, but Martial wants a hat-trick and he takes responsibility, nicking it off his mate to hump over the bar.



74’ HAT-TRICK GOAL! WHAT A GOAL! Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United (Martial) Pogba into Fernandes, whose brilliant flick finds Martial. He slides left to Rashford, who might go for Shaw overlaping but instead caresses a gorgeous return pass that Martial collects, drawing Moore and then scooping over him as he dives. Brilliant move, brilliant finish, brilliant hat-trick - Martial's first in senior football.

KEY STATS

Anthony Martial is the first Manchester United player to score a hat-trick since Alex Ferguson retired. Twenty-one other clubs have seen players score three times.

Anthony Martial has now scored more Premier League goals (14) and more goals (18) than in any other season of his career.

