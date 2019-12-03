Levy-ing a fee

Any club looking to hire Mauricio Pochettino this season will still have to negotiate with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, the Telegraph reports. Under terms of Pochettino's Spurs exit, the club would still be entitled to a compensation package if he joins another side before the summer. That applies to club's both home and abroad, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all linked with Pochettino, who has said he is ready to get back into management already.

Paper Round's view: A savvy deal and one which shows you it all ended on relatively good terms. You have to laugh, though. After Poch goes, they bring in Jose for £15m a year and look set to ease that new salary with a bumper compensation package for the old boss.

Life without Eriksen

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is planning for life at Tottenham without Christian Eriksen after accepting the midfielder will not sign a new contract, the Telegraph reports. Eriksen is in the final year of his contract, meaning the Dane can sign a pre-contract agreement with European clubs in January, with Juventus and Inter both interested in the 27-year-old. Mourinho still holds hopes of tempting Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen into staying, but the new Spurs boss has given up on Eriksen.

Paper Round's view: Not a surprising move, but it will be intriguing to see how heavily Eriksen features under Mourinho, not only in the build-up to the January transfer window but also after should he remain at the club until the summer. He may be planning for life after Eriksen, but he may still need to rely on the playmaker in the meantime.

Lo Celso wants Spurs exit

Sticking with Spurs, on-loan midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to leave the club due to a lack of game-time, the Daily Mail reports. The Argentine joined on loan in the summer from Real Betis, but six of his seven appearances have come from the bench. His one start came in a 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United.

Paper Round's view: You would imagine Lo Celso is intent on impressing new manager Mourinho before he labels his switch to Spurs as a failed move, but only time will tell to see if he can force his way into Mourinho's plans.

Giroud leaving in January?

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for striker Olivier Giroud this January, the Daily Mail reports. With Tammy Abraham the No 1 choice at Stamford Bridge, Giroud's chances have been few and far between under Frank Lampard. By allowing Giroud to leave, however, it would mean only Michy Batshuayi is there as back-up to Abraham, although Lampard believes Christian Pulisic could play as a false nine.

Paper Round's view: With Euro 2020 looming it's no surprise to see Giroud wants more regular football, not like that prevents French boss Didier Deschamps anyway. But where next? Answers on a postcard, and all that.