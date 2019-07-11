The club issued a statement saying: "Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

The French central defender has been linked with a move away from England since the end of the season.

German club Borussia Dortmund and Italian club AC Milan are reportedly interested in the 33 year old.

He has also been linked with a return to France with Bordeaux, who are said to have offered him a three year deal.