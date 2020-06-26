Football
Arsenal confirm Gabriel Martinelli will miss the rest of the season

Gabriel Martinelli

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal's promising young forward Gabriel Martinelli will not be available for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinelli sustained a knock during training and has undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee, the club said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with Arsenal.

It is another blow to Arsenal's Champions League qualification hopes, having already lost goalkeeper Bernd Leno and defender Pablo Mari through long-term injuries during the season run-in.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal sit ninth in the league standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with seven games to play.

