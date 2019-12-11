Arsenal in for Ancelotti?

Arsenal want talks with Carlo Ancelotti after he was dismissed from his role as Napoli boss on Tuesday night, The Sun reports. Despite safely seeing Napoli into the Champions League knockout stages, Ancelotti was sacked after reportedly falling out with club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis. Arsenal are hoping to swoop in and speak with the experienced Italian, who will be regarded as a serious contender given his track record and grasp of English following his time with Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: He fits the bill, but would he want to take on ‘The Arsenal Project’? Although you could argue it is a good time to take over given Arsenal are at their lowest point in decades (the only way is up etc), you have to wonder whether Ancelotti fancies the task of trying to revitalise the club. Money talks, however, so it’s time to see how deep those pockets are at the Emirates.

Pogba free to leave?

He may not be playing, but he’s back among the transfer rumours once again… The Daily Mail reports Paul Pogba could be free to leave Manchester United in the summer as the club look to bring in two new midfielders. The Frenchman has 18 months left on his current contract and remains keen on a move away having been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent years. United have the option to extend by another year to 2022, but they could cut their losses by selling him and bringing in a couple of options. The two names making the Mail’s report are Ajax’s Donny van de Beek and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

Paper Round’s view: A bit like Gareth Bale and Real Madrid, Pogba will forever be linked with a move away so long as he stays at United. It’s a match not made to last, it would seem, but like Bale who knows how long it will stretch on for. The summer, once again, seems like a likely time for Pogba and United to part ways, but it is anyone’s guess really.

Liverpool for Neymar?

Liverpool are one of six teams looking into the possibility of signing Neymar, the Mirror writes - based on a report from Le Parisien. The Premier League leaders are said to be joined by Chelsea and Manchester City, as well as Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona, with regards to wanting the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who almost returned to Spain in the summer before remaining with the Ligue 1 champions.

Paper Round's view: Hmm, stick that one in the not going to happen pile. Neymar didn't leave in the summer because Real and Barca failed to agree terms with PSG - it is difficult to see Liverpool matching the other clubs financially, particularly for a volatile, albeit talented, individual who would only disrupt the good thing they've got going on up front.

Haaland watch

Manchester United once more kept tabs on Erling Braut Haaland during Salzburg’s 2-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Tuesday night, the Daily Mail reports. United’s head of global scouting Marcel Bout was said to be in Austria for the clash, which ultimately saw Haaland fail to score for the first time in a Champions League group game this season. The Norwegian has scored 28 times this season, including eight goals in Europe, but he was unable to help his side reach the last 16 as Liverpool and Napoli advanced.

Paper Round’s view: One below-par game will not detract United, particularly given Haaland’s record already this season. The 19-year-old has been sublime, but there will always be worries about how a forward playing in the Austrian first division would adapt to a tougher lead. The demands of being United’s No 9 would be great, too, a lot of weight on anyone’s shoulders.