Arsenal may release David Luiz amid financial pressure due to COVID-19 - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has conceded David Luiz may be released by Arsenal due to the club’s current financial situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Luiz’s performance cost Arsenal in their 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday, Arteta was asked about the defender’s future on Thursday.

Asked if Luiz had played his final game for the club, Arteta said: “I don't know. I told you when I was talking to you guys last night that he's very open. He's a man, he's a leader and I was sure that he was going to speak in front of everybody.

You heard what he said, he was very direct with us too. That's what I value from him, that's what I like from him, but we need to be fair on him. Me personally, I'm going to defend him with everything I have because I believe in him, he's shown me a lot of things in his time here and his career speaks for itself.

David Luiz was at fault for the first goal before conceding a penalty and seeing red Image credit: Eurosport

Arteta was then quizzed on whether Luiz's departure would be for business reasons, as clubs come to terms with the financial implications of coronavirus.

“Well we cannot forget the financial situation, the way that COVID-19 has hit every club and the economy in general - it's going to have an impact,” Arteta added.

“What the club is doing at the moment is assessing the situation and trying to clarify a lot of uncertainties that we have in the future. We have to make big decisions but time-wise it's difficult to fit them in our needs.

“We are trying our best, the club is trying its best, and it's difficult sometimes because it puts the player or our sporting necessities in a difficult situation. We have to adapt. That's what it is and that's why I wanted to protect David yesterday.

“That's why I didn't start him. But it's a funny game and after 20 minutes, you need him and he's a player who has had a lot of uncertainty in the last few weeks.”

Luiz, whose contract with the club runs out at the end of the month, came on as a 24th minute substitute for the injured Pablo Mari but endured a dreadful night.

The central defender was at fault for Raheem Sterling's opener just before the interval and then gave away the penalty for the second goal four minutes after the restart. Not only did Luiz's mistake cost a goal, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring from the spot, but his expulsion, for the foul on Riyad Mahrez, left his team a man down for the remainder of the game.

"It's my fault," he said. "The team did well, especially with 10 men. The coach is amazing, all the players are amazing, it was my fault.

Luiz suggested he should have resolved his contractual situation by now but said his status was not a factor in his performance.

"I should have taken a different decision in the last two months but I didn't," he told Sky Sports. "All about my contract, if I stay here or not. I have 14 days to be here and that's it. I should have tried to decide my future as early as possible, but I didn't.

