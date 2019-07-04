Arsenal seek more cash for Zaha transfer

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal will step up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. Arsenal offered £40 million for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international, but the bid has been rejected. That is the entirety of their transfer budget, and the club executives in charge of transfer business are now prepared to ask Stan Kroenke for more in order to compete.

Paper Round’s view: The £40 million on offer to Unai Emery is a risible figure, if they really do want to compete in the Champions League, or at least to qualify for the competition. Following the exit of Aaron Ramsey, the squad is stuffed with players who have already reached their peak and will not improve the side any further. Emery may grow frustrated this season with such limitations.

Arsenal also want Tierney

If Arsenal do complete the move for Zaha, they may struggle to add any more players in the summer. One target that is more affordable is Celtic’s Kieran Tierney. The Daily Express believes that Arsenal will make a second bid for the 22-year-old international, for £22 million. That is despite an asking price of £25 million, and competition from Italian side Napoli.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic celebrates at the final whistle as Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, ScotlandGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal will probably be able to offer far higher wages than Napoli, which should temper Tierney’s determination to leave for what is a more successful and competitive club. Also, for a young player, leaving for London is less of an upheaval than experiencing life in Naples. With Nacho Monreal set to leave, a replacement at left-back is essential.

Spurs to raise funds with defender sales

After the arrival of Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele, the Mirror thinks that Spurs will next move for Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon. Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sell both Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier in order to raise funds. While the 19-year-old left-sided player has just a year left on his contract, Fulham will not let him go on the cheap.

Paper Round’s view: Both Trippier and Rose have been asked to run themselves into the ground for Pochettino’s style of play, and they appear to be coming towards the end of their best form. While neither are dreadful player, it makes more sense to raise funds for a younger replacement who is able to cover the hard yards for Tottenham next season.

Leicester target Maguire replacements

The Sun reports that Leicester City are making preparations for life after Harry Maguire. The 26-year-old England international is set for a transfer to Manchester City or United, with the club holding out for £85 million. Brendan Rodgers has identified James Tarkowski of Burnley as one potential replacement, while Lewis Dunk of Brighton is another option, and Brighton have made it clear they expect £40 million for the one-time England international.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Dunk’s Premier League experience means that he would probably slot in comfortably at the back at the King Power stadium. At 27, he would still have room to improve, but there would be little potential resale value in him, so Leicester would have to be confident that he could hold down his position for the next few years in order to justfiy such an outlay.

