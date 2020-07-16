Arsenal need to rebuild spine despite Liverpool win, says Sol Campbell

BOLTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Southend United's manager Sol Campbell during the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Southend United at University of Bolton Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Andrew Kearns - Camer

Arsenal need to strengthen the spine of their side if they are to build on Wednesday's 2-1 win against champions Liverpool and return to the Champions League, according to ex-Gunner Sol Campbell.

Mikel Arteta's team came from behind to beat Jurgen Klopp's team at the Emirates and further their cause of qualifying for next season's Europa League, but their performances have been hampered since the Premier League re-start by careless individual mistakes.

The manager will likely be looking to strengthen his squad in defence, where some of the worst lapses have come, and in midfield where top-earner Mesut Ozil has seemingly been frozen out of Arteta's plans.

And Campbell, who was part of the last Arsenal team to win the Premier League in 2004, thinks that focussing on the central areas of the pitch represents the team's best chance of a sustained recovery.

"You've got to get the determination and players wanting to play for Arsenal," he told Sky Sports. "That's key, really, and the love of the game. You've got to work hard on the ball and off the ball.

"But then you come down to quality, you can't replace quality and he's alluded to that. He might need some finances and he doesn't know if the finances are going to be there.

"If he can get a little bit and can buy a few quality players and do some good deals, or move people on and open something for someone to come in, why not?

"I think some of the young players are playing really well so maybe two or three. Definitely have to look at the centre-half area, that situation, the spine of the team is always important."

Arsenal remain in the hunt for European qualification this season, despite sitting ninth in the Premier League table, and are also through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Yet they remain 39 points behind the champions and without significant changes to the squad appear further than ever from mounting a sustained title challenge.

Campbell added: "Let's see how [Emiliano] Martinez goes on from here, the keeper. But the spine of the team is important.

"If you've got a good defence you can withstand the pressure when you're under the cosh. It's the foundations, you build from the back."