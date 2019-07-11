Arsenal back in for Zaha

The Mirror believe that Wilfried Zaha is still wanted by Arsenal, and they will improve upon their £40 million offer in order to secure his signature. His current club Crystal Palace want around double that figure, but Arsenal don’t have the transfer budget. That means that they will offer one or some of Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny in exchange for the 26-year-old winger.

Paper Round’s view: The problem Palace and Arsenal have is that Chambers, Jenkinson and Elneny do not improve Palace’s squad a great deal, and unless they are all included as part of the deal, it is hardly enticing value. Arsenal and Zaha may have to resign themselves to the fact that in order to get one of the best players in the league, they will have to pay up for it.

Sheffield United in battle with Villa

Two Premier League new boys are fighting it out for Coventry midfielder Tom Bayliss, according to a report in the Sun newspaper. The 20-year-old technician has impressed for Mark Robins’ side and could, the clubs think, make the step up to the top league in England. Both sides want to add to their squad as they look to make their stay in the top flight a long one.

Paper Round’s view: Dele Alli, Jamie Vardy and others have shown that there is plenty of talent in the lower leagues that are able not just to survive in the Premier League, but to excel. Bayliss might be a risk, but at 20, he has plenty of years ahead of him to learn the ropes, and Villa in particular are not being shy in adding to their squad, so he may not need to take on too much responsibility.

West Ham still want Gomez

West Ham United had apparently lost out in their chase for Maxi Gomez, with the 22-year-old Celta Vigo looking certain to join Spanish club Valencia. However, the Express reports that they could still sign the Uruguayan forward, who is expected to cost around £45 million, following the departure of Marko Arnautovic.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham desperately need reinforcements up front after the release of Andy Carroll, and the sales of Lucas Perez and Arnautovic. They should not be short of cash either, so pushing the boat out for a young and talented striker such as Gomez should benefit the club over the short and long term.

Roma want Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld could finally move away from Tottenham Hotspur, claims the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old central defender is available for just £25 million as a result of a release clause in his contract, and had previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. However, Roma are the latest side to show an interest.

Paper Round’s view: There is a peculiar lack of interest in Alderweireld given he costs so little. Either he is privately demanding wages that have put off previously interested clubs, or perhaps his relative lack of involvement in Spurs’ season last year hints at problems with his age or an injury worry. But at £25 million he still seems a risk well worth taking.

