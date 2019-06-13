Getty Images
Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Tricky start for Gunners
Arsenal start the 2019-20 season with an away trip to Newcastle on August 11, with the start of the season containing some tricky tests for Unai Emery’s men.
After the trip to Newcastle, it’s Burnley at home for Arsenal, before back-to-back games against Liverpool at Anfield and then Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.
The return fixture at Spurs' new stadium, the first North London derby to be hosted there, comes on April 25.
The highlight of the season might just be the New Year's Day fixture at home to Manchester United.
KEY DATES
|Date
|Opponent
|11/08 (opening game)
|Newcastle United (A)
|31/08
|Tottenham Hotspur (H)
|26/12 (Boxing Day)
|Bournemouth (A)
|01/01 (New Year's Day)
|Manchester United (H)
|25/04
|Tottenham Hotspur (A)
|17/05 (final day)
|Watford (H)
