Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Boxing Day showdown, favourable run-in

Arsenal's 2020-21 Premier League fixtures have been announced, with Mikel Arteta's FA Cup winners kicking off with a trip to promoted Fulham.
After a trip to Craven Cottage on September 12, Arsenal host West Ham the following weekend and then travel to champions Liverpool on September 26.
The first meeting with rivals Manchester United comes on October 31 at Old Trafford, with a Boxing Day derby against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium the highlight of the festive calendar.
The first North London derby of the season falls away at Tottenham on December 5 before Spurs go to Arsenal on March 13.
If Arsenal are in a favourable position come mid-April then they could take advantage of what looks like a favourable run-in
Their last eight fixtures are: Sheff Utd (A), Fulham (H), Everton (H), Newcastle (A), West Brom (H), Chelsea (A), Crystal Palace (A) and Brighton (H).
September
- 12: Fulham (a)
- 19: West Ham (h)
- 26: Liverpool (a)
October
- 3: Sheffield United (h)
- 17: Manchester City (a)
- 24: Leicester (h)
- 31: Manchester United (a)
November
- 7: Aston Villa (h)
- 21: Leeds United (a)
- 28: Wolves (h)
December
- 5: Tottenham (a)
- 12: Burnley (h)
- 15: Southampton (h)
- 19: Everton (a)
- 26: Chelsea (h)
- 28: Brighton (a)
January
- 2: West Brom (a)
- 12: Crystal Palace (h)
- 16: Newcastle (h)
- 27: Southampton (a)
- 30: Manchester United (h)
February
- 3: Wolves (a)
- 6: Aston Villa (a)
- 13: Leeds (h)
- 20: Manchester City (h)
- 27: Leicester City (a)
March
- 6: Burnley (a)
- 13: Tottenham (h)
- 20: West Ham (a)
April
- 3: Liverpool (h)
- 10: Sheffield United (h)
- 17: Fulham (h)
- 24: Everton (h)
May
- 1: Newcastle (a)
- 8: West Brom (h)
- 12: Chelsea (a)
- 15: Crystal Palace (a)
- 23: Brighton (h)