Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract

Arsenal have been boosted by the news that young attacker Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the north London club.

The young Brazilian has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing season for the Gunners, scoring 10 goals in his maiden season in European football.

The likes of Real Madrid had been linked with the teenager's signature but he has snubbed that interest and pledged his future to Arsenal.

"I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us," head coach Mikel Arteta said.

"He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate. We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

Martinelli has become the second of Arsenal's young stars to sign a new contract this week, with the versatile Bukayo Saka previously putting pen to paper on a new deal, having been linked with the likes of Liverpool.

Martinelli, 19, is set to miss the rest of the season with an injury problem picked up in training.

