Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could 'smell uncertainty' in Southampton keeper

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah says he could "smell uncertainty" when he forced an error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in his side's 2-0 win at St Mary's.

With Arsenal in desperate need of a win on the south coast, the young forward chased down the Saints keeper, forcing him into an error which resulted in the Gunners' opening goal.

"We work a lot on the high press and did that really well today. For me, personally, I always try to give my all for the team," he told Sky Sports after the match.

"Things like that, I could just smell a bit of uncertainty from the goalkeeper and I kept following in. I’ve done that hundreds of times so it’s nice that one of them leads to a goal."

Arsenal beat Southampton for first win since Premier League return

Arsenal put in a resolute performance and Nketiah says the win was a means of bouncing back from their disappointing losses against Manchester City and Brighton in their first two games after the Premier League's post-Covid-19 restart.

"It was a very important three points. We’ve been unfortunate in the first game [against City] and the last game; the results didn’t go our way.

"We knew we had to roll up our sleeves and really fight for the three points. Hopefully we can build on this and keep pushing forward."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, was delighted with his side's response after their late 2-1 loss to Brighton at the weekend.

"We had two very difficult weeks. I was concerned after the defeat at Brighton, it really touched the team but I could see yesterday the reaction was really positive.

"I don't want to talk about what happens on the table but what happens in training and games. Against Brighton we had total control and threw the game away in seven minutes. I know what this team can do when we're at 100 per cent but if not we're average."

The Spaniard also saluted another bright performance from versatile youngster Bukayo Saka, who is yet to extend his contract with the club, which expires next summer.

"It's in his hands. He has a manager who has total belief in him and team-mates who adore him. You can put him in different positions and he picks it up really quickly. He could have produced three goals today easily."

