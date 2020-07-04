Arsenal stun Wolves to keep Champions League dream alive

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on July 4, 2020

Premier League – Molineux – Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 86’)

Bukayo Saka’s first league goal and a late Alexandre Lacazette strike gave Arsenal a 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal needed a win to maintain an unlikely challenge for a Champions League place, while Wolves could have theoretically moved into fourth with a gigantic win.

Liga Lionel Messi would only sign new Barca deal if Xavi is appointed boss - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

However Arsenal, with youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Saka - fresh from signing a new contract to stay with the club - were the most threatening players on the pitch in the first half, with the 18-year-old forward volleying his side ahead just before the end of the period.

In the second half, Nuno Espirito Santo brought on Diogo Jota and he teed up Adama Traore for an excellent chance he could only chip over the bar.

Lacazette then scored late on to give Mikel Arteta’s side an easy win that will do plenty to aid their fragile confidence. Two wins in their next games, against Leicester and then Spurs, could transform their season.

Talking point - Is Alexandre Lacazette for the chop?

The French striker was on the bench again, and Eddie Nketiah and Bakayo Saka showed enough threat to win the game for Arsenal. The club are still keen to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang so perhaps they are willing to sacrifice Lacazette to raise funds for a new contract. His goal showed that he will not be easy to replace.

Man of the match - Rui Patricio (Wolves)

The game was low on quality, but the Portugues goalkeeper was perhaps the standout performer. A couple of excellent saves kept his side in contention for at least a point until Arsenal’s late second.

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Martinez 6, Mustafi 6, Luiz 6, Kolasinac 6, Soares 6, Ceballos 6, Xhaka 6, Tierney 6, Aubameyang 7, Nketiah 7, Saka 7. Subs: Bellerin 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Torreira 6, Willock 6, Lacazette 7.

Wolves: Patricio 7, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Boly 5, Otto 6, Doherty 5, Neves 5, Moutinho 6, Dendoncker 6, Jimenez 6, Traore 6. Subs: Neto 6, Gibbs-White 6, Jota 6.

Key Events

26’ - AUBAMEYANG CHANCE - Jimenez flicks on the corner, Saiss stoops and heads it wanly to Aubameyang, and he angles his body to volley at goal that Patricio saves smartly.

33’ - JONNY SHOT - Jonny receives a ball in the box that Boly flicks on, and he scuffs a shot just wide of the far post.

34’ - PATRICIO SAVE - Xhaka's pass is deflected off Moutinho, setting up Nketiah to slam a shot low at the near post, but Patricio sticks out a leg, forcing the ball onto the post and away

43’ - GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Arsenal. Saka scores - The teenager celebrates his new contract by receiving Tierney's deflected cross, hooking it past Patricio with a well-taken volley.

64’ - TRAORE MISS - Jota turns the ball around the corner for Traore to run onto, and with Martinez rushing out, the forward chips the ball over the 'keeper and agonisingly high over the bar.

86’ - GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Arsenal. Lacazette scores - Lacazette finds Willock on the right, he sends a cross to the near post that the striker claims and then squeezes home.

Key Stat

Premier League Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract YESTERDAY AT 17:45