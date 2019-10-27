Wayne Hennessey flapped at an Arsenal corner allowing Sokratis Papastathopoulos to open the scoring in the seventh minute, volleying past four defenders and the out-of-position goalkeeper.

David Luiz added the second just two minutes later as another Nicolas Pepe corner eluded the Palace defence and he turned the ball in at the back post.

Palace thought they should have had a penalty when Wilfried Zaha went down in the box before half-time, only for the referee to dish out a yellow card that he then rescinded after the VAR told him to award the penalty.

Luka Milivojevic converted and the Eagles were level after the break when Xhaka failed to shut down James McArthur's cross for Jordan Ayew to head home.

The Arsenal captain was substituted soon after, a decision cheered by the Gunners faithful, who were soon booing their own player when he cupped his hand to his ear and appeared to shout "f*** off" in their direction.

The Gunners thought they had escaped with all three points when Sokratis added a second - only for VAR to rule the goal out and heap the pressure onto Unai Emery.

