Liverpool howlers hand Arsenal surprise win

Reiss Nelson of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on July 15, 2020 in London, England.

Premier League, Emirates Stadium – Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 32 R. Nelson 44') Liverpool 1 (Mane 20)

Liverpool’s hopes of setting a new Premier League points record are over following a surprise 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The champions made a strong start and broke the deadlock on 20 minutes when Sadio Mane slid home his 21st goal of the season on 20 minutes.

Mikel Arteta's side were struggling to make an impact on the proceedings but were gifted an equaliser just past the half hour. A rare mistake by Virgil van Dijk allowed Alexandre Lacazette to round Alisson and fire into an empty net.

It was a real howler, but it wasn't the end of the complacency as the Gunners stole in front just before the interval when an error from Alisson saw Lacazette cross for Reiss Nelson to snare his first Premier League goal with a fine strike into the far corner.

Liverpool responded in the second period with some intense pressure, but could not find the goal to avoid a third league loss of the campaign.

The result means the Merseysiders are now on 93 points with just two games left to play and can no longer beat Man City’s 100-point haul from 2017-18.

Arsenal stay ninth, but are just three points off sixth, and will now look ahead to a massive FA Cup semi final at Wembley against Manchester City on Saturday. Meanwhile, Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy when they face Chelsea at Anfield next Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Sloppy Reds miss chance to be centurions, while Arsenal's Euro hopes are reignited. This was a strange old contest. Liverpool dominated throughout in a match that seemed more like a training ground routine of attack versus defence. In the end goals win games and the Reds paid for some very sloppy defending. The Premier League points record is no longer up for grabs, but Jurgen Klopp and Co won't give it a second thought when they finally lift the trophy next week. The win was more important for Arsenal. It gave them a major boost following the disappointment of the derby loss to Spurs and gives them confidence ahead of the FA Cup semi final with City. They remain in the hunt for the Europa League places too and could yet end Arteta's first campaign on a positive note.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal). It would be easy to give it to Lacazette for a goal and an assist, but in truth Arsenal's attack offered very little. It was the defence that earned this victory with Tierney at the heart of their defiance.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Martinez 7, Holding 8, David Luiz 7, Soares 7, Torreira 6, Xhaka 6, Tierney 8, Pepe 6, Lacazette 7, Saka 6, Nelson 7. Subs: Ceballos 6, Aubameyang 6, Willock 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Kolasinac n/a.



LIVERPOOL: Alisson 5, Alexander-Arnold 6, Gomez 6, Van Dijk 5, Robertson 7, Wijnaldum 7, Fabinho 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Salah 6, Firmino 5, Mane 8. Subs: Minamino 7, Keita 6, Origi n/a, Shaqiri n/a.



KEY MOMENTS

13' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Martinez takes too long over a clearance. He hits it straight at Firmino, who is unfortunate to sees his block clip the outside of the post.

20' - GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool. Firmino feeds Robertson on the overlap and he cuts it across for Mane to slide a first-time finish into the back of the net.

32' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool. Van Dijk gifts the Gunners an equaliser. He hits a weak pass towards Alisson under pressure, allowing Lacazette to round the keeper and slot home.

43' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool. The Gunners lead! It's another error from the champions. Lacazette races onto Alisson's stray pass and crosses from the right for Reiss Nelson, who takes a touch before firing a clinical shot into the far corner.

86' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Mane races on to Robertson's ball down the left, but can't find the finish under pressure.

90' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Almost three. Arsenal spring forward on the counter. Aubameyang hooks it back from the left, but Willock slams a great chance wide.

KEY STATS

Mane has scored 6 goals in 12 PL apps against Arsenal - has only scored more PL goals v Crystal Palace (9).

Arsenal's equaliser came following Virgil van Dijk's first error leading to a goal in the Premier League since March 2019 (v Fulham), while it was also the Gunners' first shot of the game.

Nelson is the fifth different player aged 20 or under to score for Arsenal in the Premier League this season (along with Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli and Willock) - the most of any team in the competition.

Since 2003-04 when we have full shot data available, this was Arsenal's fewest number of shots attempted in a Premier League victory (3), and the largest difference between shots taken and faced in a Gunners win (21: 3 to 24).

