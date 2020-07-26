Watford relegated from Premier League after fightback at Arsenal falls short

Emirates Stadium, Premier League: Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 5, 33, Tierney 24) Watford (Deeney 43, Welbeck 66)

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, bringing their five-year top flight stay to an end.

The Hornets, who sacked manager Nigel Pearson last week, came into their final game of the season knowing they would need to better Bournemouth’s result away to Everton and Aston Villa’s result away to West Ham to survive, but failed to claim the result they required despite a late fightback in north London.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty just 34 seconds in when a VAR review was used to adjudge Craig Dawson had fouled Alexander Lacazette in the box. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to convert from 12 yards out.

Kieran Tierney scored his first Arsenal goal to double the hosts’ advantage, side footing a tame finish into the far corner of the Watford net before the Scot turned provider to set up Aubameyang for a spectacular, scissor-kick third.

Troy Deeney gave Watford a lifeline by converting a penalty kick following a foul by David Luiz on Danny Welbeck in the box, with Welbeck also finding the net himself in the second half. The Hornets gave themselves too much to do, though, suffering relegation along with Bournemouth and Norwich City.

