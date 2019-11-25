Pressure on Unai

Arsenal players are losing faith in head coach Unai Emery after another disappointing weekend, the Telegraph reports. Arsenal could only salvage a late home draw against relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday, and the players are growing increasingly frustrated and confused with Emery's tactics and team selections. It has led to The Times reporting that the Gunners are considering former captain and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as his replacement.

Paper Round's view: This isn't going to end well, is it? The demands of managing a club of Arsenal's level means you have to swat sides like Southampton away. It's one of those home fixtures you wrap up 2/3-0 before swiftly focusing on the next task, but instead there is growing unrest. Arteta has the obvious pull of being an ex-captain, but more so because he is Pep Guardiola’s understudy. However, leaving Pep to take on the task of turning Arsenal’s fortunes around is not an easy first solo project to take up.

Moyes back to Everton?

David Moyes has been linked with a shock return to Everton in Monday’s Express after the club lost 2-0 at home to Norwich on Saturday. The result leaves Everton 15th in the Premier League with four wins from 13, and fans at Goodison Park were even joining in with Norwich’s taunts of ‘sacked in the morning’. Moyes left Everton for Manchester United in 2013, and has gone on to manage Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham. His six-year contract with United only expired this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Moyes worked wonders at Everton, but that feels like a lifetime ago after his run of four clubs in five years. Swapping Silva for Moyes would feel like a step back, but with the groans getting louder at Goodison, Silva will know he needs to turn things around quickly.

Fancy a Brew?

Liverpool will look to make Rhian Brewster available on loan this January with both Aston Villa and Crystal Palace interested in the striker, the Daily Mail reports. The England youngster has started just two games for Liverpool this season and manager Jurgen Klopp is keen for him to get some first-team experience elsewhere.

Paper Round's view: Only Watford (8) have scored fewer goals than Crystal Palace (11) in the league so far this season, while Aston Villa are light in options up front, so a move to either side would make perfect sense for Brewster. He may not be the finished article either side are craving, but he'll certainly get more minutes to improve and showcase his undoubted talent. It'd be a good signing for whichever side can snap him up.

All in for Zaniolo?

Manchester United would be willing to pay £52m for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, the Mirror reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add to his midfield options this January, and with Zaniolo catching the eye for Roma against Porto and for Italy against Armenia recently, he has emerged as one of United's main targets in the upcoming window.

Paper Round's view: Caution will always be applied when United are linked with a midfielder for around £50m after signing Fred for that amount. It's difficult to handle that expectation, so Zaniolo would go knowing the pressure is well and truly on - not only to turn their fortunes around, but to essentially not be a Fred 2.0.