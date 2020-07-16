Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli could miss rest of 2020 with knee problem

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli could miss the rest of 2020 after undergoing surgery to repair a knee problem picked up in training.

It had been previously been confirmed by the north London club that the young Brazilian would be absent for the rest of the season with the knee problem, which required an arthroscopic procedure.

Premier League Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract 03/07/2020 AT 17:45

The Gunners say that "consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi’s current progress at this stage of his recovery" and that he is still at the club's training ground every day.

Play Icon WATCH Lautaro Martinez the top target as Barcelona plan huge summer overhaul – Euro Papers 00:01:54

However, his comeback appears to have been put back, with the club also saying that Martinelli "will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020".

Meanwhile, another Arsenal long-term absentee, Pablo Mari is on course to return to full training in September.

The Spaniard, a January loan arrival from Flamengo whose temporary spell was made permanent in June, picked up a "significant ankle spain" against Manchester City last month.

He has been seeing a specialist in his home country and is now walking without crutches. He will come back to London at the end of July.

Premier League Arsenal need to rebuild spine despite Liverpool win, says Sol Campbell 6 HOURS AGO