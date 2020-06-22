Arsenal’s ‘chaotic week’ included positive coronavirus test U-turn – report

Three Arsenal players missed several days of training in the build-up to last Wednesday’s match at Manchester City following a potentially false positive coronavirus test, The Athletic reports.

David Ornstein detailed the “chaotic build-up” before Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to City on what was their first Premier League match back since the postponement.

The report says three players missed three days of training after one player tested positive for coronavirus.

This player began to self-isolate for seven days, while two team-mates entered the recommended 14-day quarantine having come into close contact.

However, with Arsenal having returned negative tests across the board in the previous round of Premier League testing, the club suspected a ‘false positive’.

Ornstein writes: “Amid frantic activity and dialogue in the background, they took private samples on the Saturday and Sunday to double-check whether or not the player had the virus (the antigen test) or had contracted it in the past (the antibody test) and both came back negative.”

The three players were tested again by the Premier League last Monday, and then received negative test results on Tuesday – the eve of their match at City.

This allowed the players to rejoin the squad for the 5pm Tuesday session, while they were also among the group who featured against City the following day.

After the City defeat, Arsenal went on to lose 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday despite going a goal up.

