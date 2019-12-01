Arsenal’s Ljungberg era starts with draw at Norwich amid VAR drama

Life after Unai Emery began in frustratingly familiar fashion for Arsenal as they drew 2-2 with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Freddie Ljungberg’s first taste of interim management couldn’t halt their winless league run, which now stands at six games, despite a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace cancelling out strikes from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

The Gunners started with purpose, but the hosts took the lead against the run of play on 21 minutes. Pukki ended an eight-game wait for a goal when his shot deflected off Shkodran Mustafi, who was making his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Three minutes later, the Gunners were awarded a penalty when Christoph Zimmerman handled in the area. Aubameyang’s first effort was saved by Tim Krul, but VAR spotted an encroachment and he scored the retake.

Feeling aggrieved, Norwich went ahead again in first half stoppage time. Onel Hernandez had been a constant threat throughout and he broke down the left before finding Cantwell, who finished well past Bernd Leno.

Arsenal levelled just shy of the hour mark when Aubameyang fired Mesut Ozil’s corner via an effort from Mustafi for his 12th goal of the season.

Two phenomenal saves from Leno protected parity in the game. First, Kenny McLean ran through and he tipped his shot onto the post, before Pukki left Mustafi bamboozled and went in search of his second.

Both sides traded blows in a frantic finish, but the spoils were shared in the end.

TALKING POINT – No instant impact for Ljungberg

Emery’s departure hasn’t instantly fixed all of Arsenal’s problems, and their worst run for 21 years has been confirmed. They started well but lost control of the game when Pukki stunned them in the first half, and not for the firsdt time, their soft centre was exposed as David Luiz and Mustafi struggled to make a claim to be the regular defensive partnership. Leno saved their blushes on several occasions.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Todd Cantwell (Norwich)

While Hernandez was excellent throughout, helping his side ease the early pressure in the first half, Cantwell grew into the game. He made a decisive impact, finishing from Hernandez’s cross on the stroke of half time, and was constantly trying to get forward with great energy. Leno was immense for Arsenal, too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Krul 6, Byram 5, Godfrey 6, Zimmerman 5, Aarons 6, Amadou 6, Trybull 5, Hernandez 7, McLean 6, Cantwell 8, Pukki 6 Substitutes: Buendia n/a

Arsenal: Leno 8, Kolasinac 5, Luiz 5, Mustafi 5, Chambers 6, Willock 6, Xhaka 6, Guendouzi 6, Ozil 6, Aubameyang 7, Lacazette 6 Substitutes: Torreira 6, Saka 6, Martinelli n/a

KEY MOMENTS

21’ GOAL! Against the run of play, Pukki scores his first goal in eight after his shot deflects off Mustafi.

29’ GOAL! Aubameyang scores from the spot after it was retaken. Krul saved the original but VAR spotted encroachment.

45’ + 2 GOAL! Todd Cantwell! 2-1 Norwich! Hernandez gets down the left and finds the youngster, who finishes into the bottom right corner.

57’ GOAL! There it is, Aubameyang smashes home the rebound after Mustafi tried to turn the corner home. 2-2!

KEY STATS

This is the first game Norwich have scored first in but failed to win this season.