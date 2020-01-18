Arteta’s underwhelming Arsenal held at Emirates by Sheffield United

Arsenal were held at home by Sheffield United, with a late equaliser by John Fleck cancelling out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half tap-in.

The Blades deservedly emerged with a point in a match that never really took off, but the draw is another setback for new manager Mikel Arteta, with Chelsea to come on Tuesday evening.

Two 18-year-olds combined to give Arsenal the lead in fortunate style as Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross looped wickedly into the path of Martinelli to tap home on the stroke of half-time, but that goal came against the run of play.

The Brazilian had earlier sent a couple of half-chances wide, while Oli McBurnie squandered a couple of headed second-half chances for the visitors.

However Fleck’s leveller - a sweet strike into the ground from a tight angle which also took a slight deflection - ensured that Chris Wilder’s men would not go home empty-handed after a couple of difficult outings in their last two away games. United are now seventh, four points ahead of 10th-placed Arsenal.

TALKING POINT

Wilder would have been a good hire for Arsenal. Wilder was never really linked with the job Arteta was offered, but days like today make you wonder why. His team cost far less than Arsenal’s, yet it was United who dictated most of the play and their identity - something Arteta’s men are still searching for - was clear to see. Granted he’s had far more time with his players, but he also has an very impressive track record dating back to his time at Northampton Town and Oxford United. Wilder is a Blades fan, so may well not wish to leave Bramall Lane for anywhere else, but he deserves serious respect for what he is doing this season and should be in the discussion for any top job that becomes available.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Luiz (Arsenal). Playing alongside a man making just his second league start of the season and two midfielders filling in at right-back and left-back, Luiz marshalled the back four with an infectious assurance. Whilst Arsenal couldn’t hold on for a clean sheet, they did limit the visitors to few clear chances and Luiz is one player whose game has noticeably picked up under Arteta.

KEY MOMENTS

45’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Sheffield United (Martinelli). Saka's deflected cross loops up wickedly to wrong-foot the goalkeeper and defenders and gives Martinelli a tap-in.

56’ - OFF THE LINE! Leno gets lost at a United corner and that gives McBurnie a free header, but it's cleared off the line by Xhaka!

69’ - NO PENALTY! Pepe does Stevens for pace and then goes down after knocking the ball inside O'Connell, but Dean says no penalty. VAR agrees - there was little if any contact.

81’ - SAVE! McBurnie has a free header at the corner but directs the ball straight at Leno.

83’ - GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United (Fleck). Arsenal fail to clear a cross and the ball sits up for Fleck, who sweetly strikes it into the ground and then the far top corner!

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Leno 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Mustafi 6, Luiz 7, Saka 7, Xhaka 6, Torreira 7, Pepe 6, Ozil 5, Martinelli 6, Lacazette 5. Subs: Guendouzi 5, Nketiah 6.

Sheffield United: Henderson 6, Baldock 5, Basham 6, Egan 6, O'Connell 6, Stevens 7, Lundstram 6, Norwood 6, Fleck 7, McBurnie 5, Mousset 5. Subs: Sharp 6, Robinson 6, Besic 6.

KEY STATS