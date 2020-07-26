Grealish to the rescue as Aston Villa avoid relegation with draw at West Ham

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at London Stadium on July 26, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to

Premier League, London Stadium – West Ham United 1 (Yarmolenko 86’) Aston Villa (Grealish 84’)

Aston Villa's draw at West Ham proved enough to keep Dean Smith's side in the Premier League.

Jack Grealish looked to have put Villa's safety beyond doubt when he fired in from the edge of the box with five minutes remaining, but within a minute The Hammers were level when Andriy Yarmolenko's deflected shot at goal spooned over Pepe Reina and into the Villa net.

Beginning the last day of the season just outside the relegation zone, Villa never looked like leaving this position given Watford going behind early and seemed to be happy to play out a goalless draw until the late drama.

Man of the match - Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

There were few real quality performers on show, but Aston Villa's captain stood up throughout the match and his goal five minutes from time, effectively - with results elsewhere - ensured they would not go down.

It remains to be seen whether this will be the final game in a Villa shirt for the former Holt-ender with talk of a move to Manchester United, but if he does leave, he has left with a great memory with his superb strike (albeit one that flew through Lukasz Fabianski's hands).

He was the key man in them securing Premier League status and now he helped them stay in the top-fight.

Player ratings:

West Ham: Fabianski 5, Fredericks 6, Diop 7, Ogbonna 6, Johnson 6, Soucek 6, Rice 6, Bowen 6, Noble 7, Fornals 6, Antonio 5.

Subs: Haller 5, Yarmolenko 7, Lanzini 5, Anderson 6.

Aston Villa: Reina 5, Guilbert 6, Konsa 6, Mings 7, Targett 6, Luiz 6, Trezeguet 5, McGinn 7, Hourihane 7, Grealish 8*, Samatta 6

Subs: Davis 7, Nakamba 6, Hause 6, El-Ghazi 6.

