Aston Villa close in on Premier League survival after vital win over Arsenal

Aston Villa's Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park

Premier League, Villa Park - Aston Villa 1 (Trezeguet 27') Arsenal 0

Trezeguet has given Aston Villa a brilliant chance of avoiding relegation; if they can match whatever result Bournemouth and Watford get on the final day.

Arsenal, meanwhile were short on zest and short on ideas, so remain 10th and on course for their lowest league finish in a quarter of a century.

Arsenal dominated possession in the opening quarter but could not force Pepe Reina to make a save as, gradually, Villa inched into the game.

Then, on 27 minutes, Conor Hourihane’s wicked corner swerved across the box and Trezeguet met it beautifully to put his team ahead.

Villa played well thereafter, and Keinan Davis ought to have settled the game when sent through by Jack Grealish, a mistake that was almost punished moments later when Eddie Nketiah headed against the bar.

But, unlike on Sunday against Everton, Villa managed to hold on and out of nowhere are now favourites to stay in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT

Where does Arteta start? Arsenal were poor tonight because they'd had a big week, but they were also poor because they struggle to create chances. Because they are weak in defence, they need to play three centre-backs, and that costs them an extra attacker - crucial when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is their only goal threat. Arteta has made a good start, but he has a huge job ahead of him and will have to nail almost every signing he's allowed to make.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - Ezri Konsa ran him close, but Grealish led Villa in the second half, covering a lot of ground chasing, prompting and leading counters. His best performance since the resumption, by far.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aston Villa: Reina 6, Elmohamady 6, Konsa 8, Mings 7, Targett 6, Douglas Luiz 8, Hourihane 7, McGinn 7, Trezeguet 7, Samatta 6, Grealish 8. Subs Davis 5, Nakamba 6, Lansbury 6.

Arsenal: Martinez 6, Holding 6,David Luiz 6, Kolasinac 5, Cedric 6, Ceballos 5, Torreira 5, Saka 5, Nketiah 5, Lacazette 4, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Xhaka 5, Tierney 6, Pepe 6, Willock 6.

KEY STATS

Arsenal have lost 10 league matches for a third consecutive season for the first time since doing so every season between 1981-82 and 1987-88.

Aston Villa are now outside of the relegation zone, for the first time since 28 February.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - A plane flies over Villa Park, trailing a sign which reads “BACK ARTETA KROENKE OUT”.

27’ - GREAT GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal (Trezeguet) Oh yes! Hourihane chwips over an excellent cross, hard, flat and swinging away. It misses everyone in the middle and skips off the turf and arrives for Trezeguet beautiful. Cedric opts not to get any nearer potential pain, standing and flinching, but it still takes a brilliant strike, true and curling away, to beat Martinez. Here we go!

51’ - David Luiz sprays wide for Cedric, who crosses well - Target doesn't close him down - and Douglas Luiz gets a flick that takes the ball to Saka, who snatches at it, shooting high. He could probably have brought that down.

54’ - Nketiah picks a good pass into Aubameyang, that only gets to him because Mings doesn't deal with it; he's got his back to gaol, but you know he'll get a shot away and he does, which is really well blocked by Konsa.

75’ - AND THERE HE IS! Grealish breaks up and attack and shows pace and strength to go around the outside of two men, before sliding a lovely ball into Davis' path! He takes a touch, bears down on goal ... and drags just wide of the far post. That was - those were - the points right there!

77’ - OH MY ABSOLUTE DAYS! Arsenal win a corner down the right that Tierney swerves in, and Nketiah's up! That a great leap and he flicks the header well ... it looks for all the world like it's in ... but it cannons the face of the post and bounces into the grateful arms of Pepe Reina, who kisses the ball.

