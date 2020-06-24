Aston Villa grab late equaliser to rescue precious point at Newcastle

Aston Villa's Egyptian defender Ahmed Elmohamady (C) celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park

Premier League, St James' Park - Newcastle 1 (Gayle 68') Aston Villa 1 (Al-Muhamadi 83')

A howler from Martin Dubravka enabled Aston Villa to come away from St James' Park with a point after he allowed Ahmed El Mohamady's header to squeeze into the Newcastle net.

Fifteen minutes earlier, former Villa manager Steve Bruce's substitution paid immediate dividends as Andy Carroll squared a ball from the right touchline to Dwight Gayle who pushed the ball away from Ezri Konsa before steering the ball past Oerjan Nyland into the net.

Villa dominated the first half but Trezeguet, Mbwana Samatta and John McGinn all spurned chances on goal, failing to test Martin Dubravka.

The result keeps Villa second-bottom on the table but they are level on points with West Ham and Bournemouth above them.

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United celebrates with Andy Carroll and Jamaal Lascelles after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH – Anwar El Ghazi

Villa came away from the first half without scoring despite dominating most of the possession and creating all the chances, but it was through no fault of Anwar El Ghazi.

Jack Grealish is rightly seen as the great hope for Villa but if El Ghazi plays like this through the rest of the season he will keep Villa in games, so long as they take the chances he will create.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Newcastle: Dubravka 5, Manquilla 6, Lascelles 7, Fernandez 6, Rose 8, Ritchie 7, Shelvey 6, Hayden 6, Saint-Maximin 7, Almiron 6, Joelinton 6. Subs: Carroll 7, Gayle 7, Bentaleb 6, Lazaro 6.

Aston Villa: Nyland 6, Konsa 6, Hause 6, Mings 7, Targett 6, Luiz 6, EL GHAZI 8, McGinn 6, Grealish 7, Trezeguet 6, Samatta 7. Subs: El Mohamady 7, Hourihane 7. Davis 6, Nakamby 6.

Match Highlights

7’ Real chance for Trezeguet after a decent ball from the right wing finds him at the back post but he steered his effort off the deck and wide of the target.

13’ Good ball from El Ghazi, who had a lot of time to craft his cross 25 yards out, he picked out Samatta who headed wide of the target.

29’ Great ball from Grealish with his right foot turning inside from the left wing but McGInn heads his waist-high cross wide.

38’ Great chance for Joelinton, the ball breaks for him in the inside-left channel and he creates space away from Mings with a step-over but the England defender recovers with a fantastic sliding challenge.

49’ Once again smart play from El Ghazi as he picks out Trezeguet inside the penalty area but his header misses the target.

57’ Slick play from Newcastle has Danny Rose exchanging passes with Ritchie on the left flank and then cut the ball back to Almiron but his effort deflected wide of the target.

59’ Lovely turn from Saint-Maximin sees him with a chance 20 yards out from goal but he shoots a yard high and wide of the target.

68’ GOAL! Gayle has scored. With his first touch he controlled Carroll's ball from the right flank, then pushed the ball away from Konsa and steered past Nyland into the far corner.

83’ GOAL! El Mohamady meets Hourihane's corner at the near post and it somehow creeps under Dubravka for a goal.

KEY STATS

0 - the number of clean sheets Aston Villa have kept on the road this year.

