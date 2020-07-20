Aston Villa v Watford v Bournemouth: Who is getting relegated from the Premier League?

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on July 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government soci

Liverpool are Premier League champions, Norwich are down, but who else will join them? Aston Villa, Bournemouth or Watford?

After the longest of domestic campaigns we have entered the final seven days of Premier League football. Liverpool are champions and Norwich are relegated but who is set to join the Canaries in the Championship?

Relegation: Any escape for Aston Villa or Bournemouth?

Bournemouth are three points from safety with one game remaining, and so the Cherries have a slim chance of survival going into their match at Everton on Sunday.

Remaining fixtures

20/07/2020

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United 18:00

21/07/2020

Watford v Manchester City 18:00

Aston Villa v Arsenal 20:15

22/07/2020

Manchester United v West Ham United 18:00

26/07/2020 - all KOs 16:00

Everton v Bournemouth

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham United v Aston Villa

West Ham and Brighton may not be mathematically safe but their superior goal difference renders them all-but there.

Watford could relegate Bournemouth if they draw or beat Manchester City on Tuesday, the same day Aston Villa welcome Arsenal to Villa Park.

Villa fans will be hoping for City to win big at Watford, as that would give them hope of survival even if they lose or draw against Arsenal.

A Watford defeat would guarantee both Villa and Bournemouth can harbour hopes of a final-day escape, but if Villa fail to match Watford’s result on Tuesday then the relegation race will be over.

Who will join Leeds?

Wednesday marks final day of the Championship, and while Leeds are already champions, it is West Brom who are favourites to secure automatic promotion along with Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

West Brom are a point ahead of third-placed Brentford, and both have home matches on Wednesday – West Brom v QPR and Brentford v Barnsley.

Whichever team misses out will go into the play-offs with Fulham, while only Swansea can prevent Nottingham Forest and Cardiff from finishing fifth and sixth.

The play-off semi-finals are set to take place from July 26-30 with the final on August 4.

