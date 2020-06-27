Wolves win to go fifth as Aston Villa stay in drop zone

Premier League, Villa Park – Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (Dendoncker 62)

Wolves climbed into fifth spot in the Premier League after beating rivals Aston Villa 1-0.

Leander Dendoncker grabbed the only goal to boost the visitors’ hopes of Champions League football next term and leave Villa in the bottom three.

Wolves are two points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who play their game in hand against West Ham on Wednesday.

Villa could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a draw, but now have just six games to preserve their top-flight status.

More to follow.

