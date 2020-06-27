Wolves win to go fifth as Aston Villa stay in drop zone

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates
Image credit: Getty Images
Premier League, Villa Park – Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 (Dendoncker 62)
Wolves climbed into fifth spot in the Premier League after beating rivals Aston Villa 1-0.
Leander Dendoncker grabbed the only goal to boost the visitors’ hopes of Champions League football next term and leave Villa in the bottom three.
Premier League
Aston Villa must be more clinical in battle for survival, says Dean Smith
25/06/2020 AT 11:07
Wolves are two points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who play their game in hand against West Ham on Wednesday.
Villa could have climbed out of the relegation zone with a draw, but now have just six games to preserve their top-flight status.
More to follow.
