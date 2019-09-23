Aubameyang responsible for penalties, says Emery

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is the Gunners' regular penalty taker but eschewed his place to help the Ivorian winger get his first goal for the club in the weekend's 3-2 win.

Emery was happy to see Aubameyang put the team first in order to boost his new team-mate's confidence.

"Yes, it's Aubameyang who is responsible for penalties," our head coach said after the game.

"Also Lacazette, and today for me is a very big decision from Aubameyang to let Pepe shoot to give him confidence and the possibility to score.

"Really, the responsibility is Aubameyang and I was happy when I saw that decision from Aubameyang.

"He is hungry every day to score, to achieve, individual and collective objectives. Today that decision shows a really great player."

Aubameyang went on to score the winner at the Emirates - a late free kick - as Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback.