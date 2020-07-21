Banner slamming Arsenal hierarchy flown over Villa Park during Premier League clash

A plane flies over the stadium with a banner saying ' Back Arteta Kroenke Out ' during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park

A banner criticising Arsenal's hierarchy was flown over Villa Park during the club's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

After only a few minutes of the first half, the plane flew over Villa Park towing a message that read: 'Back Arteta Kroenke Out' in a mixture of black and red letters.

Premier League Hayden Mullins: Watford must remain confident heading into crunch Arsenal game 2 HOURS AGO

Arteta has improved Arsenal's fortunes of late, and the former Manchester City assistant has proved popular with the Gunners faithful.

Follow our live updates of Aston Villa v Arsenal here

The club's owner, Stan Kroenke, however, has been constantly criticised for his perceived lack of ambition while at the helm at the Emirates Stadium.

There appeared to be no reason why the second 'k' in Kroenke was red while the other letters in his name were black.

A plane flies over the stadium with a banner saying ' Back Arteta Kroenke Out ' during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park Image credit: Getty Images

According to James Olley of ESPN, the banner was the result of a group of fans chipping in on a JustGiving page.

Reportedly organised by a group called 'Kroenke Out', £1,700 was raised to pay for the message to be flown above Villa Park during the match.

Play Icon WATCH Mikel Arteta hints Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi could have Arsenal future 00:01:08

Premier League Raheem Sterling nets double as Manchester City compound Watford woes 3 HOURS AGO