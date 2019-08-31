Kurt Zouma suffered the misfortune of netting an own-goal at the death as Chelsea let a two-goal lead slip to newly-promoted Sheffield United, denying Frank Lampard a first home victory as manager.

Tammy Abraham, a week after scoring twice at Norwich, scored his third and fourth league goals of the season to put the hosts into a comfortable lead at the break.

The Englishman - who also netted a brace in the 3-2 victory over Norwich - capitalised on two huge errors in the visitors' defence, but The Blades rallied, with Callum Robinson scoring 47 seconds after the restart. And with just a minute of normal time remaining, Robinson delivered a dangerous cross, it struck Zouma's shin before nestling in the home side's net.

After a quiet opener, Chelsea broke the deadlock in the 19th-minute owing to Dean Henderson's error. The shot-stopper fumbled Abraham's tame header and the 21-year-old was on hand to slam home the rebound.

In true poacher's style, Abraham pounced when John Egan and Jack O'Connell got in each other's way to defend a routine long ball, burying a vicious shot past Henderson a couple of minutes before the break.

Robinson, who had spurned a wonderful opportunity to draw the Blades level just moments before Abraham's second, made amends almost immediately after the restart. Enda Stevens got down the right flank, finding the forward who slotted it home to give the visitors hope.

With the game seemingly under control, Chelsea were stunned when Zouma bundled Robinson's cross into his own net to leave the home supporters aghast.

The result means that, after four games, Chelsea have just five points and are ninth in the table, a place below Sheffield United.

TALKING POINT

Young Blues stutter... Lampard named Chelsea's youngest ever starting XI in a Premier League game, with the average age just 24 years and 158 days. It is refreshing to see such a young side filled with English talent but it is evident the group still have a lot of learning to do. It's going to take time for Lampard to implement his own ideas and he will require the patience of the board and the supporters to achieve this.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea): It is early days in his Chelsea career, but Abraham is already proving the Premier League won't faze him. Having missed a penalty and a number of clear-cut chances in the opening games, Abraham has bounced back in the best possible way, with four goals in his last two appearances.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 6, Azpilicueta 7, Tomori 6, Zouma 5, Emerson 6, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 6, Pulisic 6, Mount 7, Barkley 6, Abraham 8.. subs: Willian 5, Batshuayi N/A, Gilmour N/A.

Sheffield United: Henderson 6, Basham 7, Egan 5, O’Connell 5, Baldock 7, Lundstram 6, Norwood 7, Freeman 6, Stevens 7, McBurnie 5, Robinson 7.. subs: Mousset N/A, Osborn N/A, McGoldrick 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Sheffield United: Abraham breaks the deadlock with his third goal of the season! Azpilicueta delivers a cross from the right for the young Englishman, Henderson fumbles his tame header and he's first to the rebound, slamming it into the roof of the net. Barkley and Pulisic both involved in the build-up, exchanging passes in the middle. It was a lovely move, but United should have dealt with it. Goalkeeping error, but Chelsea won't care.

39' - What an opportunity for United! The untracked Basham makes a run down the right, his hooked cross picks out Robinson at the back post and he somehow heads wide of the goal! That ought to have been the equaliser!

43' - GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United: The Blades are the makers of their own downfall once again! Their two centre-backs - Egan and O'Connell - are attracted to the same ball, they somehow both miss the free header and Abraham, like a true poacher, buries it past Henderson!

46' - GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Sheffield United: Wow! What a way to start the second-half! Stevens makes a run down the right, crosses from the by-line and the unmarked Robinson slots it home from close range. Chelsea were caught sleeping!

55' - Magnificent save! Henderson goes some way to making amends for his earlier mistake! Azpilicueta drills a dangerous ball across the face of goal, Abraham gets ahead of his marker and Henderson gets down to make a wonderful one-handed save to deny him his hat-trick!

89' - GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United: THE BLADES NET A LATE, LATE EQUALISER! It's an own goal from Zouma! Madness! Robinson's cross comes in from the left, it's a difficult ball to contend with and Zouma, with his shin, bundles it past his own goalkeeper!

KEY STAT

Tammy Abraham is the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in January 2010.