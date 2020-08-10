Bayer Leverkusen: No coronavirus discount for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Rangers FC at BayArena on August 06, 2020 in Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer Levekusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted that there will be no coronavirus discount for Chelsea target Kai Havertz.

The man Chelsea have lined up to add to their young, exciting squad remains with Leverkusen in Germany, as Bayer prepare for their Europa League quarter-final with Inter Milan on Monday.

The Blues want to make Havertz their next acquisition after signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and are hoping to complete a £70m deal after Bayer finish their Europa League campaign, but Voller insists any deal will be on the German club's own terms.

"With his talent, it means he's on the list of all the best clubs," Voller told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple: he has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy.

It won't be easy, but for an artist like him there is no COVID discount.

