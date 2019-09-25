Bellerin unlikely to face United, says Emery

The Spaniard has been sidelined since January after suffering an ACL injury in a 2-0 win over Chelsea but played for around 15 minutes in a 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Next up, Arsenal face a trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League but Emery does not want to risk the player's fitness.

When asked if he could feature, he replied: "I think no. Maybe in his mind yes, but we need to listen to the doctor and the doctor wants to do it progressively. Really tonight is the first day and the first minutes, and we are going to maybe share some minutes with the under-23s.

"It depends how he's feeling, but in his mind he's feeling very well and I think the first minutes tonight were amazing for him.

"We are going to use him with Ainsley [Maitland-Niles] and Calum Chambers to help us in this position. The most important things about Hector are his attitude and experience. He's wishing to help us.

"When he was injured he was still a big mentality in the dressing room helping us."