Bernd Leno angrily remonstrates with Neal Maupay after being stretchered off

Bernd Leno of Arsenal points towards Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion as he is stretched off injured during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton,

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be stretchered off during Saturday’s match against Brighton following a challenge from Neal Maupay and made his feelings to the Frenchman known.

The incident took place just before half-time when Leno went to claim a free ball in the air under no immediate pressure.

Maupay chased him down and barged into him when Leno had jumped to take the ball into his hands.

Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (R) lies on the ground next to Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton Image credit: Getty Images

Leno then landed extremely awkwardly and appeared to sustain serious damage to his knee.

Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on June 20, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

After some time he was eventually helped onto a stretcher and as Maupay walked over to offer his condolences Leno angrily pointed a finger at him, clearly indicating he felt it was deliberate.

