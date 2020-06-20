Football
Bernd Leno knee injury to be assessed further on Sunday - Mikel Arteta

Bernd Leno is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
@MichaelHincks

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will learn the extent of Bernd Leno's knee injury on Sunday.

Leno had to be stretchered off during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton following a challenge from Neal Maupay in the first half.

The Arsenal goalkeeper angrily pointed a finger at Maupay while on the stretcher, and the Brighton forward - who scored the injury-time match-winner - later revealed he apologised to Arteta at half-time.

After the match, Mikel Arteta acknowledged Maupay did not intend to hurt Leno, who will have further checks on Sunday.

He said: "I believe that no player has the intention to hurt anybody and I believe in this case it’s exactly the same, it was unfortunate. Bernd’s injury doesn’t look good and we will have to assess him probably tomorrow, but it can happen on a football pitch. It’s a knee injury, I think he had a hyperextension of the knee and we have to assess the damage.

We don't know [the full extent]. He was in a lot of pain but we will have to wait until tomorrow to see how bad the damage is.

Asked if Leno's injury had an impact on the result, Arteta added: "No, I don't think that's the case because a lot of things happened afterwards, we scored the goal and we had more than enough opportunities to put the game to bed so we can't use it as an excuse."

