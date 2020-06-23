Football
Premier League

Bernd Leno out for up to six weeks, Gabriel Martinelli 'could miss rest of the season'

Bernd Leno is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee ligament strain after a nasty collision with Brighton's Neal Maupay on Saturday.

  • Man City's injured Sergio Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist
  • Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal
Premier League

Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates

2 HOURS AGO

Leno's injury is not as bad as first feared after he was stretchered off during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The German goalkeeper then expressed his anger towards Maupay after the incident.

But Arsenal have reported on Tuesday that the 28-year-old suffered a moderate ligament sprain and is expected to return to full training in four to six weeks.

The Athletic are reporting that Arsenal's promising 19-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli could miss the rest of season after suffering a knee complaint in training on Monday.

Martinelli reportedly underwent a scan on Tuesday and there's fears he has meniscus damage which, if the results show that, would rule him out for the rest of the season.

Premier League

Leicester held to goalless draw as Brighton boost survival chances

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Airport suspends banner towing after 'White Lives Matter' incident

3 HOURS AGO
