Bernd Leno out for up to six weeks, Gabriel Martinelli set to miss rest of the season

Bernd Leno is treated by medical staff during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee ligament strain after a nasty collision with Brighton's Neal Maupay on Saturday.

Premier League Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates AN HOUR AGO

Leno's injury is not as bad as first feared after he was stretchered off during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The German goalkeeper then expressed his anger towards Maupay after the incident.

But Arsenal have reported on Tuesday that the 28-year-old suffered a moderate ligament sprain and is expected to return to full training in four to six weeks.

Arsenal's promising 19-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli will miss the rest of season after suffering a knee complaint in training on Monday.

Martinelli reportedly underwent a scan on Tuesday and there's fears he has meniscus damage which would rule him out for the rest of the season.

"We had some really bad news again yesterday,' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in a news conference on Tuesday evening.

"In training in the last action he got hit by another player. He's damaged his knee, the doctors are assessing the extent of the injury but it's not looking good at all.

We don't know (how long he will be out) but he's looking at months.

Play Icon WATCH Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers 00:01:11

Premier League Leicester held to goalless draw as Brighton boost survival chances 3 HOURS AGO