Roberto Firmino has developed a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most potent finishers but it seems he is as equally adept between the sticks.

Brazil international Firmino wowed Liverpool fans with his goalkeeping skills on Wednesday after he posted a video on Instagram of him donning the gloves during the current lockdown.



The 28-year-old, who has been training at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, repelled a series of shots from a family member during the two-and-a-half minute video.



Firmino’s opponent failed to find the net as the forward displayed impressive agility to keep the ball out, and was subsequently forced to perform press-ups and star jumps as a forfeit.

Premier League Premier League 'tells clubs it is aiming for June 8 restart' 2 HOURS AGO

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_k1fUjFLzp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



The Liverpool favourite’s efforts drew admiring responses from his followers, with one suggesting he was “better than Adrian” and another positing whether the Premier League leaders should “try bobby (sic) in goal”. Reds number one Alisson's wife, Natalia Becker responded to the post with laughing-face and hands-clapping emojis.



Firmino finishes the video in a fashion fans have become accustomed to - as he smashed balls into all corners of the goal.



Meanwhile, on-loan Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has described Firmino, and his Liverpool team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as the toughest opponents he has ever faced.





Mari played against Liverpool for Flamengo at the Club World Cup, and during an Ask Me Anything Session on Reddit, he said: “I think this moment was the three strikers of Liverpool! Salah, Mane and Firmino.



“It's because of speed, intelligence and their characters. I think these things are most important and make them top players."



Premier League The Warm-Up: Problems for the Premier League’s Project Restart 4 HOURS AGO