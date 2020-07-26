Relegation recap - Bournemouth and Watford drop out of the Premier League, Aston Villa survive

Troy Deeney of Watford reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Watford FC at Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social dist

Bournemouth and Watford have been relegated to the EFL Championship after losing to Everton and Arsenal respectively on the final day of the season.

The Cherries finish the season in 18th, having suffered a fatal loss of form since the end of November, having picked up just three wins and three draws after beating Manchester United eight months ago.

Since the restart, they managed just four points, coming from a draw at home against Spurs and the last-gasp 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park, which wasn't enough to avoid an end to their five-year stay in the top flight.

Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth looks dejected at full-time after AFC Bournemouth are relegated from the Premier League after the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on July 26, 2020 in Liverpool, England. F Image credit: Getty Images

Watford, meanwhile, have had a turbulent season. After starting with a string of losses, they fired manager Javi Gracia and rehired Quique Sanchez Flores, who was himself fired in December.

The appointment of Nigel Pearson had lifted hopes of survival after heralding something of a turnaround, but he was dismissed after falling out with the club hierarchy with two games to play.

A 3-2 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates on the final has sealed their fate after five Premier League seasons.

Watford's Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr (C) and Watford's Brazilian goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes react after losing the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Watford and being relegated at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 26, 2 Image credit: Getty Images

A late-season revival from Aston Villa saw the Hornets slip into the bottom three. Dean Smith's men had looked in serious danger of an immediate return to second-tier football, having won just two matches in 2020 prior to a crucial win over Arsenal in midweek which lifted them out of the drop zone.

Jack Grealish's goal at West Ham on the final day was enough to keep them clear of the drop.

Coming the other way, Leeds United and West Brom have already secured their Premier League returns from the Championship, with the play-offs being contested between Brentford, Fulham, Swansea and Cardiff City.

