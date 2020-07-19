Bournemouth in huge trouble after Southampton defeat

Premier League, Vitality Stadium – Bournemouth 0 Southampton 2 (Ings 41 Adams 90)

Danny Ings scored and missed a penalty as Southampton left Bournemouth's Premier League status hanging by a thread with a 2-0 win – but only after late VAR drama at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries thought they had snatched an injury-time equaliser through substitute Sam Surridge, only for VAR to put an end to delirious celebrations as Callum Wilson was caught offside in the build-up, with Southampton then wrapping up the points moments later.

Bournemouth dominated the early exchanges but Southampton landed a sucker punch through man-in-form Ings. Nathan Redmond found the striker in space inside the box before the No.9 cut inside and curled into the bottom corner for his 21st goal of the season.

And Ings had a golden opportunity to double his tally and Saints' lead after Harry Wilson was ruled by VAR to have handled in the penalty area. But Aaron Ramsdale - in fine form himself - saved Ings' penalty with a dive to his left.

The visitors were the better side in the second half but the hosts had their chances. Harry Wilson forced a smart save from Alex McCarthy, who was called into action again stop efforts from Dominic Solanke and Harry Wilson.

Callum Wilson came close but could only hit the side-netting and Jannik Vestergaard produced an incredible block to deny substitute Dominic Solanke, before Surridge and Bournemouth were cruelly denied by VAR in added-on time.

Substitute Che Adams then made life even more miserable for Eddie Howe's side, doubling Saints' lead eight minutes into stoppage-time.

Bournemouth remain three points behind Watford having played a game more, and must win their remaining match against Everton to stand any chance of survival.

TALKING POINT

Bournemouth's Premier League survival hanging by a thread. But it isn't over. Bournemouth are three points off Watford and are four goals worse off when it comes to goal difference. But Watford have Arsenal and Manchester City to come, while Bournemouth face an away trip to Everton. The most optimistic of Cherries fans will believe that a win against the Toffees, and perhaps a heavy defeat or two for Watford, will mean they can still keep the dream alive and remain a Premier League side for the sixth season in a row.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth): Played brilliantly and without him this could have been four or five. Saved a penalty, stopped Redmond scoring a one on one, and made a series of crucial saves to keep Bournemouth in this game until the final kick of the match. Desperately unlucky to be on the losing side.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 8, Stacey 6, Steve Cook 7, Kelly 7, Rico 7, Brooks 7, Billing 7, Stanislas 6, Lerma 6, King 6, Wilson 7. Subs: Gosling 5, Solanke 6, Cook 6, Wilson 7, Surridge 7.

Southampton: McCarthy 8, Walker-Peters 7, Stephens 7, Vestergaard 8, Bertrand 6, Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 7, Redmond 7, Armstrong 6, Long 6, Ings 8. Subs: Adams 6, Obafemi n/a, Hojbjerg 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12' - CHANCE! So close! A corner causes mayhem and eventually falls for Kelly. His shot is destined for the corner but takes the slightest deflection off Vestergaard to save Saints.

31' - CHANCE! Somehow Bournemouth have not scored. Bournemouth are four on two in attack, with King charging down the right in possession. He squares for any number of red and black shirts but Walker-Peters somehow manages not just to intercept but also clear the danger without scoring an own goal. There was so much pace on the ball and Walker-Peters must have feared the worst making contact with that just one yard out. But it's first class defending in the end.

41' - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton (Ings). That's what can happen. The pain on Howe's face tells the story. Redmond finds Ings inside the box and the striker just shifts inside on to his right foot and whacks it into the corner. It's a brilliant finish against the run of play. Gutting for Bournemouth.

47' - CHANCE! You can't give Ings a second. Ings drifts inside from 25 yards out and so nearly finds the bottom corner.

58' - PENALTY TO SAINTS! VAR rules it's a Harry Wilson handball in the box... it's Danny Ings to take...

59' - INGS MISSES THE PEN! Great save by Ramsdale down to his left. Bournemouth are still alive!

77' - CHANCE! Bournemouth finally create a chance off a corner. Lerma keeps it alive, puts it back into the box and Solanke has space for an effort seven yards out but McCarthy makes another fine save with some quick feet.

83' - GREAT SAVE! Redmond is through on goal, surely it's game over. DENIED. Ramsdale saves.

86' - BRILLIANT DEFENDING! Solanke has hours of space on his right but somehow - SOMEHOW - Vestergaard gets back for the block.

90+1' - WHAT A SAVE! McCarthy pulls off a world-class save from Harry Wilson's bending effort. Bournemouth players were getting in the way of each other to take that and the 'keeper had that extra split second to steady himself. Chaos.

90+4' - GOAL DISALLOWED! HE'S GOT IT! The youngster Sam Surridge has only gone and got the equaliser! Ramsdale flies in a long free-kick, Bournemouth win the flick on, and Surridge is there for the tap-in after some chaotic pinball football in the box with Wilson. Huge goal. But wait! VAR are having a look... and Wilson was offside in the build-up! Heartbreak.

90+8' - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Southampton (Adams) It's just so cruel. Adams is in space and drags the ball into space before lashing home. Heartbreak for Bournemouth. They've not deserved this.

KEY STATS

Bournemouth have suffered their 22nd league defeat of the season; only in the 1933-34 Third Division South (24) and the 1983-84 Third Division (23) have they lost more in a Football League campaign.

Danny Ings has scored in 19 different Premier League games this season, the most by any Southampton player in a single season in the competition, overtaking James Beattie's 18 in 2002-03

