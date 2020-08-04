Football
Brandon Williams extends contract with Manchester United

Brandon Williams of Manchester United signs a new contract with the club at Aon Training Complex on August 04, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Brandon Williams has signed a new contract at Manchester United, keeping him at the club until 2024 with an option to extend for a further year.

Having joined their academy aged seven, the England U20 international has made 33 first-team appearances for United, with 17 of those coming in the Premier League this season.

“Signing this contract is another really proud moment for myself and my family,” said Williams.

“Having been at Manchester United since I was seven years old, it’s genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team. It has taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point and it has been really special for me to break through into the squad.”

The full-back is one of 12 academy graduates to have played for the club in the league this season.

"Brandon has had an excellent first season, so we are delighted that he has signed a new contract,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told the club website.

"This new deal is a real testament to his hard work and the progress that he has made since his debut."

