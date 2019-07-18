United against clock to sign Maguire

Manchester United and Manchester City could be running out of time to sign Leicester City’s defender Harry Maguire. Both sides want the 26-year-old England international but have yet to meet the £90 million asking price for the player, reports the Sun. Leicester’s manager Brendan Rodgers told them they would need to act fast for the player, saying: “There will be a point – even if the valuation is met - it may just be too late.”

Paper Round’s view: With Lewis Dunk expected to be signed from Brighton and Hove Albion if Maguire is to leave, then it does take some of the pressure off the two big sides to arrange a deal. But Rodgers is correct - Leicester are in no rush to sell and the manager has praised Maguire’s attitude, so it is up to United and City to do the running.

Arsenal confident over Saliba

The Mirror reports that Arsenal remain confident over the signing of St Etienne defender William Saliba. The club have reportedly agreed a deal where the 18-year-old player will remain on loan in France for a year before making the jump to the Premier League. A rival bid from Spurs has forced them to change the terms of their own deal. They also want 23-year-old defender Pape Abou Cisse from Olympiacos.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal only have a few weeks to sign players who are ready for the senior squad. They have lost Aaron Ramsey and David Ospina, amongst others, but raised little by way of funds. With just £40 million at Unai Emery’s disposal this summer, a late dash for bargains may be forced upon the club, giving them less choice over who they sign.

Everton want Juventus striker Mandzukic

The Daily Mail mentions three strikers who are candidates to join Eveton this summer. Manager Marco Silva wants to add to his forward line, and the first name under consideration is Mario Mandzukic, the 33-year-old Juventus striker who may not be in Maurizio Sarri’s plans. Another name is Lille’s 20-year-old Rafael Leao, who would cost £36m million, and Diego Costa remains an option.

Paper Round’s view: Costa’s behaviour at Chelsea, first under Jose Mourinho and then Antonio Conte, should rule him out of a move to any serious club. Everton are either desperate or overconfident if they turn to him, when Mandzukic is a reliable alternative who has already proved his talent and reliability. That said, signing Leao too would allow them to build for the future.

Barcelona attempt to loan Neymar

Neymar’s determination to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona remains undimmed, with the sole major problem being that the Spanish club can't afford him. An offer of £40 million, Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic was dismissed due to the inclusion of the Croatian. A new deal will be floated: Coutinho could still be part of the deal, but Neymar will first join Barcelona on a year’s loan before a mandatory transfer is completed.

Paper Round’s view: This is the same kind of deal that allowed PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe the same season they signed Neymar, without destroying their obligations to Financial Fair Play. If PSG are not in a hurry for the money this season, and if they are able to get hold of Coutinho this summer, then it allows them to be rid of Neymar swiftly.

