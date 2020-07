Brighton boss Potter pleased by results since season resumption

: Neal Maupay of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with his team mates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at American Express Community Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Brighton,

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter said he was encouraged by his side's form since the Premier League's resumption but has warned his players not to rest on their laurels in their battle for survival.

Brighton, who are 15th in the standings, six points clear of the relegation zone, have picked up four points from three games since returning to action after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seagulls battled to a 2-1 victory against Arsenal and held third-placed Leicester City to a goalless draw before being beaten 3-0 by Manchester United.

"If you'd offered us more than a point per game from our first three matches against that opposition, I would have snapped your hand off," Potter told reporters in a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom-side Norwich City.

"We've improved the gap between ourselves and the bottom three, but there's still lots of work to be done. We're positive and ready for the weekend. Norwich are also fighting, so we know we'll have to be at our best."

Potter said midfielder Davy Propper, who had to be withdrawn at half time during the loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, is fit for Saturday's clash.

"Propper was feeling a bit of tightness in his calf on Tuesday. Nothing serious, he should be training tomorrow," the 45-year-old said.

"Adam Webster has made good progress too, and we'll wait as long as we can to make a decision on him. It looks like he could make the weekend."

