Brighton guarantee survival via drab draw with Newcastle

Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United turns away from Adam Webster of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on July 20, 2020 in Brighton, England. Foot

Premier League, Amex Stadium – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Newcastle United 0

Brighton clinched their place in next season's Premier League after a drab 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle United.

After a decent opening, most of the game was played at the pace of a pre-season friendly and will not be a contender for Premier League classics.

Transfers Jadon Sancho close to £100m Manchester United move - Paper Round 18/07/2020 AT 05:45

Neal Maupay hit the post with a snap-shot but was flagged offside and was later unfortunate not to win a penalty after a collision with Matt Ritchie, a move which led to Leandro Trossard forcing Martin Dubravka into a good save with a first-time effort.

Steve Bruce, who labelled his injury list as "ridiculous" ahead of the game, saw his side conjure up one decent first half opportunity courtesy of Dwight Gayle's header which went narrowly over from a corner.

Despite a flurry of substitutions from both sides, neither was able to break the deadlock. Adam Webster went close with a long-range strike which was tipped away and Trossard was wasteful with a volley in the box, while at the other end Andy Carroll headed wide from two yards out in the closing stages.

The result sees the Seagulls climb to 15th, seven points off the relegation zone, while the Magpies remain 13th in the table.

TALKING POINT

Should Brighton have been awarded a penalty in the first half?

Ritchie appeared to bundle into Maupay twice in the box before the Frenchman got back on his feet to play a pass into Trossard. Strangely no Brighton player appealed to the referee.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United): In a game devoid of many stand out performances, Dubravka was the busier keeper and made some good saves to deny Trossard and Webster.

PLAYER RATINGS

BRIGHTON: Ryan 6, Lamptey 4, Dunk 6, Webster 5, Burn 5, Gross 5, Bissouma 4, Stephens 4, Mooy 4, Trossard 5, Maupay 7. Subs: MacAllister 5, March 5, Propper n/a, Murray n/a, Duffy n/a.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka 7, Manquillo 6, Krafth 6, Fernandez 6, Rose 5, Ritchie 4, Shelvey 5, Bentaleb 5, Almiron 4, Saint-Maximin 6, Gayle 5. Subs: Carroll 4, Joelinton 5, Lazaro n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

28' - GOOD SAVE! Ritchie gets his feet in a tangle, Maupay finds Trossard whose first time shot is well saved by the keeper. From the corner, Nebtaleb clears it away.

45'+3 - CLOSE! The French winger is starting to get in the game more and wins a corner off Duffy. Mooy heads the delivery behind for another corner. This time Gayle heads it narrowly over from Shelvey's cross.

76' - CLOSE! Webster with an ambitious long-range effort which was heading for the roof of the net which is pushed away by Dubravka.

77' - CLOSE! A pinpoint cross finds Dunk who nods it down for Trossard whose side-footed volley from close range goes well over.

86' - WHAT A CHANCE! Ryan is caught in no-mans land from a cross and Carroll rises highest to head it wide from 2 yards out.

KEY STATS

Newcastle have never beaten Brighton in the Premier League.

In six Premier League meetings between these two sides, there have been just four goals.

Transfers Manchester City target Diego Carlos after FFP victory - Paper Round 17/07/2020 AT 05:37