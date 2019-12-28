Alireza Jahanbakhsh broke down in tears as he scored his first Premier League goal to help Brighton move five points clear of the drop zone with a crucial victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Only goals scored separated the clubs in the league table before kick-off, but Brighton seized the initiative after just three minutes when club-record signing Jahanbakhsh broke the deadlock with a venomous shot, which he marked with an emotional celebration.

Brighton thought they had doubled their lead after the restart when Dan Burns' swivel-and-volley beat Aaron Ramsdale to send the home supporters wild but VAR adjudged he was offside by the narrowest of margins in what is another controversial decision made aided by the technology.

But the Seagulls wouldn't be denied and it was their standout out player Aaron Mooy who put the game beyond Bournemouth, controlling on the chest and finishing with aplomb - a goal that was reminiscent of the great Dennis Bergkamp. Not a bad way to mark your first goal for the club.

The victory lifts Brighton to 13th place, five points above the relegation zone ahead of the weekend's fixtures, while Bournemouth remain 16th and they could end the day in the bottom three.

TALKING POINT

Should a 'bigger' club take a chance on Mooy? On-loan from Championship side Huddersfield, Mooy is enjoying another stellar season in the Premier League and has been Brighton's standout player this term. The Australian international has experience at Manchester City but he was never given much of a chance with the Citizens under Pep Guardiola. He has came on leaps and bounds during his time at Huddersfield and Brighton and there are strong indications that Graham Potter will make the move permanent in January - but, with no disrespect to the Seagulls, should a 'bigger' club take a punt on the midfielder?

MAN OF THE MATCH

Aaron Mooy (Brighton): He dictated the tempo of the game, controlling the midfield with his driving runs from deep, showing absolutely no signs of fatigue despite starring in the Boxing Day defeat to Tottenham only two days earlier, capping a wonderful performance with a special goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Ryan 7, Burn 8, Duffy 7, Dunk 8, Montoya 6, Trossard, 6 Mooy 9, Bissouma 7, Propper 6, Maupay 6, Jahanbakhsh 7.. subs: Stephens N/A, Murray N/A, Alzate N/A.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 6, S Cook 5, Mepham 5, Stacey 5, Rico 5, Stanislas 6, Gosling 5, Billing 5, H Wilson 5, King 5, Solanke 5.. subs: , C Wilson 5, L Cook 5, Fraser 5.

KEY MOMENTS

3' - GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth (Jahanbakhsh): We have lift-off at the Amex! Brighton have started well and they get their just rewards. Mooy leads a rapid counter-attack, he feeds Maupay who holds the ball up before teeing up Jahanbakhsh and he smashes his first Premier League goal past Ramsdale.

61' - VAR RULES NO GOAL! Brighton win a free-kick on the left, which Mooy delivers. The Cherries fail to clear their lines, chaos ensues and it falls to Burn who swivels and fires in Brighton's second on the volley. Hold on a second, though, VAR is looking to see if there was a potential offside in the build-up to the goal... NO GOAL! It's chalked off by VAR. Burns ruled offside. Yet more controversy.

79' - GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth (Mooy): This has been coming. Shades of Dennis Bergkamp as Mooy takes the ball on his chest, allows the ball to drop before taking a touch and firing it past the helpless Ramsdale. What a goal from a special player.

